Smithfield traders 'fearing for their businesses' amid activist action

Meat has been traded at Smithfield Market for more than 800 years, making it one of the oldest markets in London

Traders at the UK's largest meat market have said they are 'incredibly anxious' as environmental activists are set to disrupt daily proceedings.

It has been reported that ‘thousands' of animal rights and environment activists are planning to blockade Smithfield Market in the next wave of Extinction Rebellion climate protests.

A new group calling itself Animal Rebellion says it has almost 2,000 volunteers signed up to take part in a two-week blockade of the central London market from today (7 October).

Dan Kidby, a spokesman for the group, told The Guardian he hoped it would have 10,000 people taking part in the blockade.







“Animal Rebellion’s message to the public, policymakers is that we need to urgently end the industries of animal farming and fishing, and transition to a plant-based food system in order to avert climate breakdown, mass extinction and ensure justice for farmed animals.”

Responding to the protest, the Countryside Alliance says it has members at the market who have expressed grave concerns about the actions of the protesters.

Mo Metcalf-Fisher of the Countryside Alliance said some traders are 'incredibly anxious': “They fear for their businesses and the knock-on effect action by these extreme groups will have on their families

“These are ordinary working people suffering at the hands of a self-proclaimed movement that claim to want to unite the country in aid of their cause.

“The actions of these groups have a direct, negative impact on the countryside we know and love and on rural people.

“Despite their bizarre calls to ban meat, they refuse to tell us what the countryside will look like as a result.

“Cattle would be phased out, as well as sheep and lambs; destroying people’s livelihoods and fundamentally changing the way the countryside looks and operates.”

He added: “If you want to minimize the carbon footprint, buy local British beef and lamb.”

Andrew Rosindell MP, who represents Romford, said the activists' methods are the 'wrong way' in addressing environmental issues.

“Smithfield Market is an institution and the meat industry is vitally important to the capital and country. I sincerely hope the workers and the many thousands of visitors are kept safe,” he said.

Meat has been traded at Smithfield Market for more than 800 years, making it one of the oldest markets in London.

A livestock market occupied the site as early as the 10th century.