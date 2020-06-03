Son died trying to save dad in water buffalo attack, inquest hears

Peter Jump, 19, went to help his father Ralph who was being attacked by a water buffalo, the inquest into their deaths heard

A 19-year-old man died from his injuries after he tried to help his father from being attacked by a water buffalo on their farm, an inquest has heard.

Ralph Jump, 57, and his son, Peter Jump, 19, died after the tragic incident at their farm in south east Wales last month.

Police officers were called to the farm, the site of a buffalo milk soap business, at Gwehelog, near Usk, Monmouthshire.

Ralph Jump was pronounced dead at the scene while his son was taken hospital by air ambulance after suffering critical injuries. He died later in hospital.







Now an inquest has heard that there were no suspicious circumstances into their deaths.

Ralph Jump had 'entered a field at his home farm' and 'grazing in the field were water buffalo', Gwent coroner's officer Paul Richardson said to the court.

He went on to say that Ralph Jump was 'attacked by one of the buffalo and sustained fatal injuries.'

Seeing this unfold, Peter Jump went 'to the assistance of his father who was being attacked' and 'sustained serious injuries'.

The 19-year-old was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, but died 'later that evening'.

Senior coroner for Gwent Caroline Saunders added that the circumstances surrounding both deaths were 'unnatural'.

Ms Saunders said the death of Peter Jump was 'aligned' with the death of his son, but announced that there will be separate inquests.

The inquests have been adjourned until August 2021.