South West farmers to receive new bovine TB info packs

The bovine TB information packs have been created for farmers in the South West of England

Farmers in the South West are set to receive new information packs created by a council to help safeguard herds from the threat of bovine TB.

The guidance is designed to assist farmers to try and address any anxieties or concerns they may have about the disease and the risk to livestock.

The packs will also provide tools to help boost on-farm biosecurity standards with the aim of reducing the impact of bTB.

Although the number of new cases of the disease has remained broadly stable in Devon and Somerset over recent years, the South West is still a high-risk area.







The packs therefore provide information on the regulations surrounding the disease and how to access support from organisations like the NFU and Farming Community Network.

The guidance includes the NFU TB risk assessment designed to identify ways to improve biosecurity and information guides on the survival of the disease and how it spreads.

A reusable calendar and cattle movement record book will also come included, which are seen as useful tools to help reduce potential spread of bTb.

The creation of the packs follows a successful bid for funding from the Office for Product Safety & Standards (OPSS), part of the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS).

This funding has enhanced the agricultural training of Devon County Council's Trading Standards Officers.

The officers can now provide advice to farmers about how they can minimise the risk of spreading bovine TB and more general information about the disease.

The Animal & Plant Health Agency, NFU and Farming Community Network contributed to the training of the officers.

Councillor Rufus Gilbert, of Devon County Council, said: “These information packs are an excellent resource for farmers, containing useful information to help safeguard their herd against Bovine TB and contacts from which to get any advice and support that they may need.”

Whilst carrying out routine farm audits in Devon and Somerset, the officers will hand out the packs to farmers and landowners.