Special protected status granted to iconic British food products in Japan

Special protected status has been granted to iconic British food products, such as Welsh Beef and Staffordshire Cheese, for the Japanese market.

The move means British businesses can export to Japan with the confidence that their products are protected against imitation.

Almost 40 British food and drink products, including Cornish Pasties and Anglesey Sea Salt, are now protected with a Geographical Indication (GI).

A second group of protections is set to be announced once further work has concluded, the government confirmed.

Japan’s population of 125 million has a strong appetite for international food and drink. The market is seen as important for UK food exports.

Farming Minister Mark Spencer said: "Our GI protections are a guarantee of quality and excellence – so that the best of British food and drink can be appreciated not only here in the UK, but around the globe.

"These additional protections will give assurance to British farmers and producers who export their unique products to Japan – and to Japanese consumers who will know they are buying the real thing."

For UK food and farming businesses, GIs are seen as vital for building trust and enhancing brand recognition, ultimately driving export growth.

They also reinforce the UK’s position as a producer of distinctive and sought-after goods.

Managing director of meat firm Stoddarts, Grant Moir, welcomed the news: "Since Stoddarts started to supply beef to Japan back in 2019 the brand attributes of Scotch Beef has always been a major draw for the Japanese market.

"With the recent announcement that the GI is to be formally recognised this will only enhance and strengthen the Scotch and Stoddarts brand in Japan."

The UK will also be protecting the Geographical Indications of several Japanese food and drink products, including Hokkaido wine and Hiba beef.

The UK-Japan Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement entered into force in January 2021.