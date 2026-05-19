Spectacular Easter Ross arable farm hits market for £2.3m

A 402-acre arable farm overlooking both the Moray and Dornoch Firths has gone on the market for £2.3 million, offering buyers a rare chance to acquire some of Easter Ross’s most productive farmland.

Rockfield Farm occupies a prominent coastal position on the Tarbat peninsula, north of Inverness, with panoramic views stretching towards the Moray coast and the mountains of Sutherland.

Large-scale arable farms in this part of the Highlands rarely come to the open market.

The holding near Portmahomack extends to around 162 hectares and is divided into 17 principal fields, the vast majority of which are suitable for cropping.

According to the James Hutton Institute land classification, the farm comprises a mix of grade 3(1) and 3(2) soils with a south-easterly aspect.

The farm has produced strong spring barley yields in recent years and also supports grass and potato rotations.

The 402-acre Highland farm overlooks both the Moray and Dornoch Firths

An area of foreshore and rough grazing overlooks a stretch of coastline known for dolphins, seals, otters and seabirds.

The fields are enclosed by a combination of traditional stone dykes and post-and-wire fencing and are described as being in “good heart”, with many supplied by water troughs.

A private farm track runs through the holding and also serves nearby residential properties, including Rockfield Farmhouse, Little Tarrel Castle and four semi-detached cottages close to the steading complex.

At the centre of the holding is a traditional stone-built steading which has been re-roofed in recent years using steel box-profile sheeting.

The holding includes fertile arable ground, rough grazing and substantial farm buildings

Several local businesses currently occupy parts of the buildings under informal agreements, including a firewood operation.

Alongside the steading sits a modern general-purpose agricultural shed used for grain storage as well as housing machinery, fertiliser and straw.

Rod Christie, partner at Galbraith, said the farm represented an increasingly uncommon opportunity within the Scottish land market.

“It is very exciting to launch Rockfield Farm to the open market,” he said.

“It represents a rare opportunity to acquire some of Easter Ross’s best and most productive farmland.”

Mr Christie said the combination of fertile arable ground, grazing land and substantial farm buildings would appeal to a wide range of buyers.

“There is also an excellent quality general purpose building and a substantial traditional steading which, together with the land, ensure the farm is a viable, standalone working unit,” he said.

Basic Payment Entitlements may also be available through separate negotiation.

Rockfield Farm lies less than two miles from the coastal village of Portmahomack, which is popular with visitors for its harbour, sandy beach and historic architecture.

The farm is being marketed by Galbraith for offers over £2.3m, with agents expecting interest from both farming and lifestyle buyers.