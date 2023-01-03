SRUC chair and board member recognised in New Year Honours

The chair of Scotland's Rural College (SRUC) and a Board member have both been honoured in the New Year's Honours list for services to Scottish farming and business.

Linda Hanna, who is chair of the land-based college, has been awarded an MBE for services to the Scottish business community.

Elected chair of SRUC in March 2022, she spent 30 years at Scottish Enterprise, most recently as Managing Director of Innovation and Investment.

John Cross, who is a Norfolk farmer and non-executive member of the SAC Commercial Board, has been made an OBE.

The fifth-generation farmer runs a mixed arable and livestock farm, and he also chairs the Bovine Tuberculosis Advisory Group for England.

He received his honour in recognition of his efforts to eradicate the disease.

Professor Wayne Powell, principal of SRUC, congratulated the pair on their "thoroughly deserved recognition" in the New Year’s Honours list.

“Not only is it a tremendous honour for Linda and John and their families, but it is also a very proud day for SRUC," he added.

"I look forward to continuing to work closely with them both and the rest of our colleagues to deliver on our ambitious plans for 2023.”

Other figures in farming awarded include Christine Middlemiss, the UK's chief veterinary officer (CVO), who has been made a Companion of the Order of the Bath (CB).

And agricultural educator Janet Swadling has been awarded an OBE for services to farming and education.