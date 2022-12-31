UK's chief vet awarded in New Year Honours for services to farming

Christine Middlemiss, the UK's chief veterinary officer (CVO), has been made a Companion of the Order of the Bath (CB) for her services to UK farming.

The New Year Honours was issued for the CVO's 'crucial role' in maintaining the standard of animal health and welfare in the UK.

The CB was also awarded for her effort in managing the largest ever outbreak of avian influenza flu the country has seen.

Since becoming CVO in 2018, she has led the UK’s approach on numerous vital issues ranging from global animal health issues, and biosecurity and disease risk management.

Ms Middlemiss has also played a role in developing the government’s response to the Independent Review on bovine TB and promoting the importance of vaccination and biosecurity on farms.

On receiving the CB, she said: “I am truly humbled to be awarded this honour. For me, it demonstrates the recognition of the importance of having vets in government and what we do.

"As we’ve seen over the last few years, vets have a critical role in a variety of issues including new and emerging diseases, food supply and supporting people fleeing conflict with their beloved pets.

“I am passionate about inspiring confidence in women and girls hoping to pursue careers in science, as well as ensuring that we have highly expert and experienced public sector vets to continue to make a significant positive impact.”

Defra Permanent Secretary, Tamara Finkelstein said the UK's CVO had achieved "accomplishments of national and international importance".

"I am delighted to see her huge contributions to veterinary, farming and the United Kingdom being recognised in this way," she added.

“She has repeatedly provided outstanding leadership and valuable expert advice whilst dealing with extremely challenging issues - her honour is thoroughly deserved.”