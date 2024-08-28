Start dates for 2024-2025 sugar beet harvest campaign

The start dates for the 2024-2025 sugar beet harvest campaign have been announced today by British Sugar.

As this year’s sugar beet harvest approaches, the processor has shared details of the campaign start dates for each of its four factories.

The beet intake opens on the following dates: Bury St Edmunds - 16 September; Wissington - 16 September; Newark - 23 September; Cantley - 7 October.

Sugar beet growers, hauliers and industry partners have been advised of beet intake times at the factories by email and via the online portal, My British Sugar.

Dan Green, the processor's agriculture director said: “As we look ahead to this year’s campaign, we look forward to working together with growers, harvesters and hauliers.

"We’d like to wish everyone across the British beet sugar industry all the best for a safe and successful campaign.”

British Sugar is the sole processor of the UK’s beet sugar crop, working with around 2,300 growers in the East of England, East Midlands and Yorkshire.

The processor's four factories can produce up to 1.2 million tonnes of sugar annually.