Stonegate attains exclusive and first of its kind bird flu insurance policy

Egg producer packer Stonegate has attained an exclusive avian influenza (AI) insurance policy scheme in conjunction with NFU Mutual.

It is the first time this kind of funded protection has been offered, as part of a complimentary partnership package, to this extent by any packer in the UK, and the first AI business insurance cover that NFU Mutual has placed since October 2021.

The AI Group Insurance initiative is exclusive to Stonegate producers and will protect their free range and organic egg farmers by offering six months business interruption should their poultry be infected with AI.

Stonegate will fund the cost of this cover for their farmers at a time when they may find it hard to obtain AI cover from the insurance market.

The AI Group Insurance is one of a number of producer focused risk reduction initiatives currently being carried out by Stonegate as it continues its drive to minimise external pressures on its farmers.

The steps taken by Stonegate are designed to create a more stable environment for farmers to operate in, while also providing confidence for them to invest in their businesses and the industry.

Adrian Gott, CEO of Stonegate, said: “This scheme is all about reducing farmers risk, creating a stronger, more robust, sustainable supply chain to ensure our customers have reliable continuity of supply.

"This has been possible because of the exacting packing centre and processing standards that are at the head office of Stonegate in Lacock and the ancillary business that Stonegate does with NFU Mutual.

"Both the egg processing and egg packing centre facilities have “AA*” Double A star, BRC accreditation – the highest possible technical standard in the industry.

"We have been working on this scheme with NFU Mutual and their AI provider Markel for over six months and it will allow all our producers to take out this policy with their local NFU Mutual agency.

"It’s another significant step forward in our move to ever closer collaboration with our farming partners and I’m proud to be offering this unique scheme to them.”

Simon Bates, poultry specialist at NFU Mutual, added: “In the increasingly challenging circumstances that the sector has faced with Avian Influenza, we are particularly pleased to offer this opportunity to Stonegate.

"As the UK's leading rural insurer, we remain committed to supporting our customers and providing them with the best outcomes available."

What are the benefits of the policy?

Each of the Stonegate producers will be contacted outlining the benefits of the policy, this includes:

• The importance of securing AI cover and protection for individual producers and the Stonegate supply chain

• Stonegate will be funding a core element of the AI cover

• Individual producers have the option to add additional covers at their own expense (this can take the form of secondary C&D cover for AI, plus additional poultry / farming covers with NFU Mutual)

• Individual producers will need to engage with their NFU Mutual agent and provide the required information so that cover can be placed.