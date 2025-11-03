Stonegate renews bird flu insurance amid fresh UK outbreaks

As bird flu outbreaks spread across the UK and new housing measures come into force, Stonegate Farmers has renewed its avian influenza insurance scheme to protect its 190 producers.

“With avian influenza a persistent threat for the poultry industry, we’re pleased to be offering this comprehensive cover to our producers for the third year in a row,” said Gabriella Whorwood, head of contract production at Stonegate.

The move comes amid growing concern across the sector following confirmation of highly pathogenic avian influenza in commercial poultry near Easingwold, North Yorkshire on Sunday (2 November).

A 3km protection zone and 10km surveillance zone have been declared, with all birds on the affected premises to be humanely culled. Northern Ireland has also reported a new outbreak in a 24,000-strong free-range flock in Co Tyrone, also on Sunday.

Last week, a spate of cases were also confirmed in commercial poultry units across England and Wales - impacting some 150,000 birds.

In response, Defra has implemented a mandatory housing order, effective 30 October, requiring all poultry and captive birds in high-risk areas of northern and eastern England to be kept indoors.

The measure, announced earlier in the week, was introduced to protect flocks following an increasing number of detections in both commercial and backyard holdings.

Against this backdrop, Stonegate’s renewed insurance scheme provides timely reassurance. Each participating farm undergoes an individual risk assessment and is allocated a gold, silver or bronze package, determining benefit levels.

In the event of a confirmed outbreak, producers can access up to 180 days of payment cover for lost production, capped at £350,000 per producer.

“While we’ve been fortunate that none of our producers have used this insurance to date, we want to continue to de-risk their operations as much as possible,” Ms Whorwood said.

“We’re investing in this insurance package to share the risk of this disease and support our producer partners now and in the future to run a sustainable and financially viable business.”

Stonegate believes the enhanced cover not only safeguards its current producers but also lowers the barriers for new entrants to join the free-range egg sector — a vital step in maintaining confidence and continuity in British egg production.

With outbreaks rising and tighter biosecurity controls now in force, Stonegate’s initiative could prove a lifeline for Britain’s free-range egg producers.