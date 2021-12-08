Storm Barra: Fears rural areas will be left abandoned again

Fears are growing that the same rural communities left devastated by Storm Arwen will be abandoned by the government again as Storm Barra hits.

Strong winds, heavy rain and snow have hit parts of the UK on Wednesday as Storm Barra makes it impact, nearly two weeks following Storm Arwen.

The UK's first named winter storm of the season left some farmers in Scotland and Northern England with severe structural damage and loss of power.

It was an issue which led the Liberal Democrats to accuse the government of abandoning rural communities in these areas.

The Country Land and Business Association (CLA) echoed this today, saying the government had led a 'poor response' following the storm.

The group, which represents 28,000 rural businesses, said the government appeared to be "uninterested in helping rural communities devastated by Storm Arwen".

Hundreds of homes are still without power in small villages, with an enormous toll placed on businesses through damaged buildings and lost earnings.

Meanwhile, some farmers reported that the storm had destroyed as many as 1,000 trees on their land.

Whilst ministers have criticised energy companies, the CLA argued it was government’s responsibility to lead the response.

It has called on the government to develop an Emergency Recovery Scheme similar to those created in the aftermath of other natural events such as flooding.

As a new storm hits rural communities for a second time in as many weeks, the scheme could help rural communities bounce back more quickly.

CLA President Mark Tufnell said: "People in these communities are legitimately asking where is the government’s ‘levelling up’ agenda.

"The impact on rural communities is every bit as severe as the South East suffered in 1987 – but with only a fraction of the government support and public interest.

“In an emergency of this scale, only ministers have the authority to mobilise support from government agencies and the private sector to get these communities back on their feet.

"But that doesn’t appear to have happened. No COBR, no emergency response coordination, nothing," Mr Tufnell said.

“Rural communities cannot be not forgotten about, yet again, in their time of need.”