Stormont unites on bovine TB — but farmers demand action now

Stormont has finally united on bovine TB — but farmers in Northern Ireland say years of delay must now give way to urgent action.

The industry has welcomed rare cross-party backing in the Northern Ireland Assembly recognising the scale of the crisis, while warning that acknowledgement alone will not ease the pressure on farm businesses.

MLAs supported a Sinn Féin motion, alongside a DUP amendment, formally recognising the impact of bovine TB (bTB) on farms, public finances, animal welfare and mental health.

Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) deputy president Glenn Cuddy said the shift in political tone was significant, but long overdue.

“It is positive to see political recognition of the scale and seriousness of bovine TB,” he said, noting that farmers have been living with the disease for years.

The financial burden remains stark. Bovine TB costs more than £60m annually in direct terms, but Mr Cuddy stressed that figure only tells part of the story.

“The real figure is far higher when you look at the hidden impact on farm businesses, families and the wider industry,” he said.

He pointed to a recent report which found farmers are carrying the greatest share of the cost. “That is simply not acceptable,” he added, warning that no other part of the system faces the same level of financial, emotional and operational strain.

Beyond cost, the UFU argues the disease is holding back wider progress across the sector. Mr Cuddy said tackling bTB is essential to improving efficiency and meeting environmental goals, as “diseased animals are less efficient, meaning more inputs and higher emissions per unit of output”.

“You cannot separate animal health from climate and environmental policy,” he added.

He also renewed calls for action on the role of wildlife in disease transmission, warning that “there is no credible pathway to eradication without dealing with the wildlife reservoir”.

With multiple strategies already published, frustration is growing over the lack of delivery.

“Farmers are tired of strategies and blueprints that are not fully implemented,” Mr Cuddy said, urging policymakers to move beyond discussion and act at pace.

The impact of bTB is also being felt beyond the farm gate, affecting rural jobs, livestock marts and the wider agri-food supply chain, while placing increasing strain on farmer wellbeing.

Mr Cuddy said the Assembly’s unified position must now translate into tangible progress. “The Assembly has now spoken with one voice on the seriousness of this issue,” he said.

“Farmers will welcome that, but they will ultimately judge success on what happens next… Action to eradicate bovine TB, including wildlife intervention, must now be delivered without further delay.”