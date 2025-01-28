Strategy improving dairy calf welfare marks major successes

Dairy farmers have significantly reduced the number of pure-bred dairy bull calves being born on their farms, according to a GB Dairy Calf Strategy report.

The strategy aims to ensure all dairy-bred calves are reared with care and for a purpose as part of the dairy or beef supply chains, eliminating the need for routine euthanasia.

The strategy, launched in 2020 by AHDB and the NFU, focuses on seven priority areas, including opening up new pathways and supply chain opportunities for dairy-bred calves.

It also encourages responsible breeding strategies through farm assurance, as well as increasing the number of biosecure market routes for TB-affected herds.

The number of dairy bull calves being born on British farms has reduced by 65% in the past 10 years and the number of beef cross dairy calves being born has risen by 77%.

Sarah Tomlinson, lead veterinary science expert at AHDB, said this had been achieved because UK dairy producers "embraced the need to change".

She said: "There has been industry support for the use of sexed semen, which now accounts for 84% of all dairy semen sales, and the use of more beef semen on dairy farms.

“Furthermore, the updated Red Tractor requirements now require all members to have a written breeding and management policy to ensure there is no routine euthanasia of bull calves."

In the years since the strategy’s launch, the industry has also secured some important TB policy changes in England and Wales, which could improve calf health and welfare.

These include an increase in the validity of pre-movement tests from 30 to 60 days for cattle moved from TB-restricted holdings to TB Isolation Units (TBIUs).

The requirement for cattle moved from one Approved Finishing Unit (AFU) to another, or indirectly through a TB-dedicated sale, to have a pre-movement test, was also removed.

And TB-affected keepers are now able to move cattle to AFUs or licenced slaughterhouses under a general, rather than animal-specific licence, removing some of the paperwork and time constraint burdens placed on farmers during TB breakdowns.

Ms Tomlinson said: “Going forward to 2028, the next phase of the strategy will continue to focus on rearing every calf with care, whilst developing the relationships that were fostered during the first three years across the beef supply chain, uniting the industry through use of data and technology.

“For example, the use of beef sexed semen can deliver better returns for dairy farmers as there are more market options available for beef cross bull calves compared to similarly bred heifer calves.”

She added that the next phase of the strategy, which will be outlined in a document later this year, will also focus on promotion of the ‘Buy British’ message.

This will highlight how dairy beef can fulfil some of the market demands, displacing the need to import beef.

Ruminant Health and Welfare chair, Gwyn Jones explained the significance of growing opportunities for dairy beef in a broader context.

He said that according to recent AHDB reports, imported beef accounts for approximately one third of total beef consumption in Britain.

He said: “Dairy beef can help fill this gap and strategies like the GB Calf Strategy will help ensure consumers can have confidence when they buy British dairy and beef products.

“It is also important to remember the wider environmental benefits of rearing dairy calves with care."