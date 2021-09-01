Straw stack fire hits feed and bedding manufacturer

A feed and bedding manufacturer was victim to an on-farm blaze yesterday after 600 large straw bales that weighed 300 tonnes were caught alight.

The stack of bales represented around two days-worth of production at Sundown’s manufacturing facility, which produces a range bedding products.

The fire took hold on the morning of Tuesday (31 August) in a field just south of the A14, near Thrapston, Northamptonshire.

Firefighters were called at 7.20am after smoke was seen from the A14 and appliances from Thrapston, Kettering and Rushden attended the scene.

Sundown Products has reassured its customers that bedding supplies will be unaffected, and an investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

The firm had only completed the stack on Saturday 28 August, and it had been due to be moved within the next few days due to its highly visible location and proximity to local footpaths.

Director David Cubitt said: “A straw stack fire is always very upsetting, and even though the straw was insured it’s so frustrating for our team who have worked so hard this harvest to bale our straw from local farmers.

“We are grateful that nobody was hurt and extend our thanks to those that reported the fire and the Thrapston, Kettering and Rushden fire crews that worked quickly to extinguish it and prevent the fire from spreading."

According to NFU Mutual, the cost of farm fires in the UK reached a five-year high in 2019, totalling over £49 million.

Electrical faults accounted for over half the total, followed by arson which rose by 40 percent to £9 million.

The rural insurer urged farmers to check their fire precautions and have emergency plans in place.