Strong demand from arable farms help boost tractor registrations

Agricultural tractor registrations were 10% higher in the first three months of 2023 than 2022, with strong demand particularly from arable enterprises.

New figures by the Agricultural Engineers Association (AEA) shows that trends varied between machines of different powers and in different parts of the country.

Most of the growth in registrations was for machines of over 160hp, particularly those in the 161-200hp range, where 80% more tractors were recorded.

Registrations of machines over 200hp were also up by more than 20%, but there were fewer sales of tractors under 160hp in the opening three months of 2023.

The trends in higher power bands may partly reflect improved availability as supply chain disruptions ease, the AEA explained.

The association said it also reflected strong demand from arable farmers who have had a good couple of years, due to strong prices.

"This is also reflected at regional level, as registrations increased across most of England, with the exception of the North West," the AEA said.

"The biggest increases were in the South of England and East Anglia, as well as the North East, although the latter region accounts for only a small proportion of tractor sales.

"In contrast, registrations were lower than last year in Wales and NI and only slightly higher in Scotland, all parts of the UK dominated by grazing livestock farming, which fared less well financially in 2022."

For the year to date, 3,354 tractors have so far been registered. At the end of 2022, 11,580 machines had been registered.