Study explores crops like willow and alder to boost farm income

Researchers are exploring the potential of crops like willow and alder as alternative sources of income for farmers while boosting environmental sustainability.

The initiative, part of a UK-wide effort, will assess the viability of biomass crops to improve farm revenues.

As part of it, scientists have planted a wide range of fast-growing tree species tailored for shorter harvesting periods than traditional forests.

The research is looking at native species like willow, alder, and poplar, as well as exotic ones such as black locust (Robinia) and eucalyptus.

Other crops, such as miscanthus, reed canary grass, sida, and cup plant are also being grown in the trials at eight sites across the UK.

Collectively referred to as biomass crops, these species have multiple uses, including heat and power generation, transport fuels, construction materials, and even cosmetics.

Researchers say they can also improve the health of soil and the wider ecosystem.

These perennial species grow quickly, with some giving an income from harvest as quickly as two years after planting, while others take longer to mature.

The trials are conducted as part of the Biomass Connect project, funded by the UK Department for Energy Security and Net Zero.

Professor Iain Donnison, of Aberystwyth University, explained that biomass crops are one promising dimension that is yet to realise its full potential.

Despite substantial benefits, the integration of biomass crops into agricultural systems remains underexplored, he noted, and the information available is limited.

He said: "Biomass crops contribute in many ways, including by supporting pollinator populations, enhancing biodiversity, livestock shelter, reducing flood risk, improving water quality, sequestering soil carbon, and improving soil health.

"The aim of the Biomass Connect project is to provide that robust, independent information along with the potential economic and environmental benefits to landowners and land managers.

"We hope that this type of work will give a broad range of stakeholders all the information they need to be able to make decisions about growing these crops, and how they suit different climates and locations."