Study seeks 160 participants to investigate bTB in farm workers

Researchers are seeking 160 participants for a new study investigating bovine tuberculosis in farm workers.

Scientists at the University of Bristol want to find out if there is any evidence of the spread of bTB from cattle to people.

Although bTB mostly affects cattle, it can affect people too. In the southwest, 1 in 10 people diagnosed with TB are found to have M. bovis, the bacterium which causes the disease.

The study wants to test 160 people in the southwest who work with TB-infected cattle for latent TB.

Researchers will investigate whether people who work with TB infected cattle develop an immune response to the disease.

Dr Ellen Brooks Pollock, chief investigator of the study said: "The spread of M. bovis to people results in a form of tuberculosis called zoonotic tuberculosis (zTB).

“Individuals who come into contact with M. bovis infected cattle may be at risk of zTB.

"Currently, we do not have a reliable estimate for the number of people in the UK who may have zTB.

"Based on reported cases, we assume zTB prevalence to be low, but numbers may be underestimated and that is what our study will help answer.”

Participation in the research will involve completing an online consent form, a short questionnaire and providing a blood sample.

The university says that participants will have the right to withdraw from the study at any point.

Ross Symons, a beef farmer in Cornwall, who has been involved in the zooTB study, called on farm workers to participate.

"Being able to bridge the gap between scientific research and the real world is such an important part of any study," he said.

"Being involved as a public contributor means that you are playing a key part in making the research successful.”

The research team is inviting people over the age of 18 who work with TB-infected cattle in the southwest to an event on 13 March.

The drop-in event will give people the opportunity to hear more about the study and to take part in the research.