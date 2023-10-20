Successful winter bean seed derogation following industry request

The supply of winter bean seed for this autumn's drilling campaign has been secured following a successful request for a derogation.

The derogation, which has now been approved, permits a modest quantity of winter bean seed to be sold with a germination rate of 70%.

The Agricultural Industries Confederation (AIC) made the request on behalf of its member businesses in the certified seed sector.

The body said some winter bean seed germination rates were lower this year following 'a catchy harvest' which saw a mix of dry and wet weather conditions.

As the trade association for the UK's agri-supply industry, AIC applied to Defra along with the Welsh and Scottish governments for a derogation.

This sought to allow seed businesses to supply seed with a lower germination rate in order to meet demand and contractual obligations.

Rose Riby, AIC's head of seed, led the derogation request: “This derogation provides reassurance for British growers wishing to drill winter bean seed this autumn.

"After receiving reports of lower germination rates because of the catchy harvest, AIC has worked to establish the facts and apply for this derogation to mitigate the potential for significant disruption to bean seed supply.”