Suffolk farm creates maze in tribute to key workers

A Suffolk farm has created a unique maze which pays gratitude to the UK's key workers for their commitments during the pandemic.

The maze at Undley Farm spells out 'Thank You NHS Key Workers' and shows pictures of different key workers.

The farm, located near Beck Row, has hosted a maze every year for over two decades.

The 50p entrance fee to the 'maize maze' will be donated to NHS charities.

Undley Farm farm said: "The 2020 Maize Maze has been custom designed to celebrate the extraordinary efforts of NHS staff and key workers, as well as Captain Sir Thomas Moore."

"It’s also been especially created with wider pathways to make social distancing easy, one of the measures we’re taking to make the patch a safe environment for you to visit."

The maze will open to the public on Saturday 3 October and Sunday 4 October.

It comes after a Merseyside farmer planted 35,000 sunflower seeds across one acre of land as a way of saying 'thank you' to NHS staff.

The yellow sunflowers, symbolic of joy and happiness, were planted for the hundreds of thousands of NHS staff who continue to make huge sacrifices.