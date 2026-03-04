Suffolk farmer dies after falling into grain silo

A Suffolk farmer has died after falling into a grain silo, in the latest fatal accident to highlight farming’s safety risks.

The accident happened on 2 March 2026 and is being treated as work-related, according to the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), although the classification remains subject to further assessment.

Initial reports indicate the farmer became trapped inside the grain silo and died from asphyxiation.

The death brings the total number of agricultural fatalities in Great Britain to 30 over the past 12 months.

Grain silos are recognised as high-risk confined spaces where low oxygen levels or harmful gases can quickly lead to asphyxiation.

There is also a serious danger from free-flowing or collapsing grain. A person trapped in flowing grain can become completely buried within seconds.

The incident is the latest reminder of the importance of farm safety, particularly when working in confined spaces such as silos, slurry stores and feed bins.

Regulators have repeatedly warned that many of these incidents are preventable with proper planning, training and risk assessment.

The HSE has issued guidance aimed at reducing risks associated with confined spaces on farms.

Its advice states that farmers should avoid entering confined spaces wherever possible and carry out work from outside when it can be done safely.

Where entry cannot be avoided, the work must be carefully risk assessed and properly planned, and workers should only enter if they are trained, competent and properly equipped.

The Suffolk death follows another recent farm fatality in Devon.

In February, a farmer died after falling from a ladder while carrying out hedge trimming work.

The HSE confirmed it is investigating the incident, which is believed to be work-related, although the classification remains subject to further assessment.