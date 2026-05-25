Supermarket giant revamps potato ranges to cut reliance on imports

Co-op is overhauling its potato ranges in a bid to reduce reliance on imports and strengthen support for British growers.

The retailer said the move — believed to be a UK supermarket first — would help maintain year-round British supply while giving growers greater flexibility to use newer and more resilient potato varieties.

The changes come after several difficult seasons for UK potato growers, who have faced rising production costs, volatile weather conditions and mounting pressure on crop quality and yields.

Instead of relying on a single potato variety throughout the year, Co-op will rotate varieties depending on season, quality and cooking performance.

Its new “best of season” ranges include Roasting, Mashing, Baking, Salad and Everyday potato packs, with each featuring a single variety selected for its suitability and consistency during that season.

Varieties set to feature include Jelly, Tyson, Karelia and Maris Piper.

The retailer said some traditional potato varieties were becoming harder to grow consistently in the UK and no longer delivered reliable quality year-round.

According to Co-op, this has contributed to some supermarkets relying more heavily on imported potatoes during certain periods of the season.

The business said switching to newer varieties would help strengthen domestic potato supply chains while supporting British growers facing increasingly challenging growing conditions.

Some of the newer varieties also offer improved resistance to pests and disease, require fewer inputs and perform more consistently in changing weather conditions.

Alex Godfrey, chair of GB Potatoes, said the move would support the long-term future of British potato production.

“The move by Co-op recognises the quality of British-grown potatoes and supports the long-term sustainability and profitability of UK potato production,” he said.

Godfrey added that helping consumers better understand which varieties suited different cooking methods could also help strengthen potato sales.

Co-op Senior Buying Manager for Potatoes Scott Saunders said the retailer wanted to improve consistency for shoppers while supporting UK growers.

“We recognise that UK growers have been under pressure in recent years,” he said.

Saunders said switching to newer British varieties would improve quality, reduce waste and “offer greater flexibility for growers”.

The retailer said its roasting packs would continue to feature Maris Piper when conditions allowed before moving into newer varieties such as Tyson and Karelia later in the season.

Everyday potato packs will include versatile white varieties suitable for multiple cooking methods.

The changes follow a year of in-store trials and customer taste testing carried out in partnership with supplier Greenvale.

Sean Liddell, growing manager at Greenvale, said potato quality often became less reliable towards the end of the season, increasing pressure on retailers and growers.

“By embracing newer varieties, we can allow for greater flexibility and ensure shoppers enjoy consistently good quality, UK grown potatoes all year round,” he said.

Co-op said the changes would help maintain more consistent supplies of British-grown potatoes throughout the year while giving growers greater flexibility during difficult growing seasons.