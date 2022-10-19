Supply of winter bean seed secured after successful derogation

The supply of winter bean seed in Britain has been secured following a successful derogation bid led by the Agricultural Industries Confederation (AIC).

The derogation, which was approved on Monday 17 October, allows for a limited quantity of winter bean seed to be sold with a germination rate of no less than 70%.

It follows exceptionally hot and dry conditions seen throughout the summer have taken a toll on germination rates.

The AIC, a UK trade body representing the agri supply chain sectors, said this risked a depleted quantity of winter bean seed available for the 2023 drilling campaign.

Working on behalf Britain’s certified seed sector, the AIC gathered evidence and applied to Defra and devolved partners for a temporary derogation covering England, Scotland and Wales.

Rose Riby, AIC Arable and Seed Sector Head, who spearheaded the derogation request, welcomed the development.

“This is good news for the certified seed industry and gives some much-needed certainty for British growers,” she said.

“At a time when the global supply of food and commodities can be incredibly volatile, AIC has worked efferently to get this derogation and mitigate the potential for significant disruption to bean seed supply.”