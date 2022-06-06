Support deadline extended for NI rural shows hit by pandemic

A support package worth £200,000 to help keep Northern Ireland's agricultural shows afloat following the pandemic has been extended for applications.

Under the bounce back support scheme, show representatives will be permitted to claim up to a maximum of £10,000 for new or increased costs in 2022.

Many businesses and sectors were adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, and agricultural shows were not immune to these effects.

All shows were cancelled in 2020 and only a few were able to make a comeback last year.

This resulted in shows and events, which are often run by charities, losing the opportunity to raise vital funds that would help prepare for the 2022 season.

The Ulster Farmers' Union (UFU) had called for government intervention last year, as rural events were "so important to rural communities and farming families."

Now the Department of Agriculture (DAERA) Minister Edwin Poots has confirmed the deadline will be extended by four weeks, until 30 June.

"Shows are vital in supporting our rural communities as well as boosting tourism and the local economy,” he said.

“I am delighted that we have been able to extend the closing date for the £200,000 bounce back scheme.

"I would encourage organisers to submit their applications and relevant paperwork as soon as possible."

Mr Poots also confirmed the appointment of Aled Rhys Jones to lead a Resilience Review of NI Agricultural shows.

The independent review will map out the challenges and opportunities for the shows’ sector. It will also explore future support options.

Mr Poots confirmed it is underway and will be completed by the end of summer.