Support for British pork across UK retailers remains steady

Support for British pork across the UK's retailers was steady during the end of last year, according to a new industry survey.

Across the ten supermarkets surveyed in November 2024, 88% of the pork on display was British, compared to 89% in November 2023.

Aldi, Co-op, Lidl, M&S, Morrisons and Sainsbury’s all recorded 100% British, and Waitrose 96%, including 100% British on its own brand.

Tesco recorded 78% British; Asda 59% – down from 68% a year ago – and Iceland just 1%, according to AHDB's Porkwatch survey.

A total of 55% of bacon on display was British, slightly up compared to a year ago, with Co-op and M&S on 100% and Waitrose 94%.

At the other end of the scale, Tesco stocked just 36% British, with Asda on 26%, Aldi 21%, Lidl 17% and Iceland 14%.

Well over half (61%) of the ham was British, down on November 2023, with M&S (99%), Co-op (95%) and Waitrose (90%) leading the way.

The worst performers were Morrisons, 38%, Asda and Lidl, both on 33%, and Iceland, 13%, the levy organisation's survey shows.

For sausage, overall 78% was British, slightly up on a year ago, with M&S (99%), Aldi (98%), Waitrose (97%) and Lidl (90%) the best backers of British.

Again, Iceland was the lowest at 44%, with all remaining retailers stocking at least 69% British.

According to Kantar data, summarised by AHDB, retail pigmeat volumes saw a 2.9% decrease in the 12 weeks to 1 December 2024, equivalent to 6,227 tonnes less than the same period in 2023.

This resulted in spend on pigmeat declining by 1.8% year-on-year despite a slight increase in average prices paid (+1.2%). Pork was the only red meat to decline year-on-year.

It comes as an annual campaign underlining the role that lean British meat and dairy play as part of a healthy and nutritious diet returns for 2025.

AHDB's Let’s Eat Balanced campaign, which commences every January until the end of the month, aims to bring the public closer to farms.

As part of it, advertisements are promoting the taste and nutritional benefits of meat and dairy as part of a varied and balanced diet.