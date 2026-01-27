Survey highlights rising rodent threat on farms across UK

Farmers are facing growing rodent problems on UK farms as infestations increase and new rodenticide rules come into force in 2026.

A survey of UK farmers by BASF highlights how controlling rats and mice is becoming more challenging, with resistance concerns and regulatory change adding pressure across all types of farm businesses.

Almost all respondents reported rodent activity, with more than 60% dealing with both rats and mice at the same time.

Mixed farms combining arable and livestock were among the worst affected, reflecting the range of habitats and food sources rodents exploit on multi-enterprise holdings.

More than half of farmers said rodent control has become harder over the past year, driven by rising populations, wetter and milder weather, and fewer effective product options.

Suspected anticoagulant resistance emerged as a key concern, reducing confidence in products that were previously reliable and making infestations more difficult to bring under control.

Laurence Barnard, P&SS country business manager at BASF Pest Control Solutions, said: “These figures show just how widespread rodent activity is across all types of farms, from arable to mixed livestock operations.”

He added: “That means control can’t be a one-size-fits-all approach. Farmers need strategies that are continuous and integrated.”

Respondents said rodents were increasingly pushing closer to buildings and feed stores, increasing risks to livestock, feed hygiene and infrastructure.

Although many farms use professional pest controllers, a significant number still manage infestations themselves, placing responsibility for training, compliance and day-to-day control with farmers.

Rodenticides remain an important tool, but trapping, proofing and environmental management are widely used alongside chemical controls as part of integrated pest management.

The survey suggested awareness of the 2026 rule changes was low, despite nearly 70% of farmers saying they were concerned or uncertain about meeting the new requirements.

More than 60% of respondents expressed concern about rodenticide resistance, with around 40% reporting suspected resistance on their own farms.

Resistance can lead to slower or incomplete control, the survey suggests, increasing costs and workload while allowing infestations to persist.

As of January 2026, proof of CRRU-approved certification obtained within the last five years is required to purchase professional-use rodenticides, adding further complexity for those managing control in-house.

Despite this, almost half of farmers said they had not yet adjusted their rodent management strategies, adopting a wait-and-see approach.

Laurence Barnard said: “The survey makes it clear that farmers are looking for guidance on maintaining effective rodent control under the recent changes.”

He added: “It highlights the need for practical, results-focused strategies that combine effective control with regulatory compliance.”

With the 2026 rules now in force, farmers delaying action risk higher rodent pressure and greater compliance challenges later in the season.