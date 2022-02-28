Survey looks at rising issue of livestock worrying in UK

Sheep producers are being urged to share their experiences on dog attacks as part of a new survey looking at the crime's impact on the sector.

An increasing number of horrific dog attacks on livestock have been reported across the UK following a rise in rural visitors as a result of the pandemic.

According to the latest figures, the cost of attacks rose by an estimated 50% during the first quarter of 2021.

The National Sheep Association (NSA) has launched its 2022 sheep worrying by dogs survey in response.

The group said many farmers experience problems with dogs chasing and attacking sheep on a weekly basis.

The survey aims to gather data and inform government policy direction on the topic.

NSA policy and technical officer, Sean Riches said: “NSA receives calls from distressed sheep farmers who have experienced attacks on their flocks on a very regular basis.

“As a nation of animal lovers, it is difficult to comprehend how these devastating attacks are allowed to continue.

"This is a serious welfare issue, where sheep are regularly subjected to threats by dogs who chase and cause physical harm.”

The 2022 survey, which closes on 25 March, includes new elements seeking information on sheep farmers' experiences and their thoughts on how the issue could be resolved.

Through the survey, the NSA said it hoped to ensure the best possible voice could be put forward to trigger legal and cultural changes.

All survey data will be collected anonymously with the information gathered forming part of this year's NSA Sheep Worrying by Dogs campaign.