Survey looks at Schmallenberg virus impact on lambing season

A new survey has launched to increase understanding of the impact that the rise in Schmallenberg virus could have on this year's lambing season.

The survey, open to vet students on lambing placement, comes as the UK experiences a phase of heightened Schmallenberg virus (SBV) risk.

It aims to identify the prevalence of deformed lambs, which is an indicator of presence of SBV across the country.

SBV is a relatively new disease to the UK, first identified in 2012-2013, and is transmitted by biting midges.

Often the first physical impact of the virus in sheep is lamb deformities at birth.

Ruminant Health and Welfare (RH&W) has worked with groups such as the National Sheep Association (NSA) and Sheep Veterinary Society (SVS) to launch the survey.

Nigel Miller, RH&W chair said: "We believe that the knowledge from the survey can increase understanding of both the epidemiology and potential management of this virus,.

“As studies reveal that UK flocks are predicted to be entering a phase of increased risk, we’re grateful for the support from host farms to help us work with a new generation of vet students during their lambing placements.

"We are asking them to capture data on deformities seen in lambs over the lambing period which will provide evidence for the spread of SBV."

The online survey closes on 16 May 2022, with students asked to complete it as soon as possible after the end of their placement.

To participate, those interested have been told to get in touch by emailing RH&W directly via secretary@ruminanthw.org.uk.