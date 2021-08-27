Survey looks at treating pain in lame dairy cows

Farmers have only a few days left to respond to a veterinary survey seeking more information on recognising and treating pain in lame dairy cows.

VetPartners, a veterinary group which has practices UK-wide, is inviting anyone who works with lame dairy cows to complete the short questionnaire.

The survey analyses certain conditions in lame dairy cows, as well as looking at different approaches on treating various diseases.

The group launched Project FEET, which stands for 'Furthering the Evidence base on cow mobility by Engaging the whole Team', in December 2020.

The aim of the project is to better understand attitudes towards recognising pain and treating it, covering farmers, foot trimmers and vets.

The project was founded by the Mobility SIG at VetPartners, led by vet Emily Craven, ruminant clinical director at Oakwood Veterinary Group in Harleston, Norfolk.

VetPartners director of clinical research, Rachel Dean said: “The response has been excellent and we will share the findings from the analyses and next steps as soon as we can.”

Anyone who works with lame dairy cows has until Tuesday 31 August to complete the short questionnaire.

Each survey takes approximately 10 minutes to complete and responses are anonymous.