Survey seeks to gain further insight on dog attacks on sheep

A survey has launched hoping to gain further insight into the devastating impact of livestock worrying by dogs.

It aims to gain an up to date insight on its continued severity and impact on the UK sheep sector in particular.

The National Sheep Association (NSA) has gathered data from farmers on the issue for more than 10 years.

Sheep worrying occurs when a dog chases and/or physically attacks sheep causing significant stress and subsequent problems.

These can include miscarriage of lambs, physical injury and in many cases, death of the animals affected.

Farm animals worth an estimated £2.4m were severely injured or killed in dog attacks in 2023, up nearly 30% compared to the previous year.

The NSA said it wanted to continue to raise awareness of these incidents and find ways of improving education, guidance and cooperation.

Sheep farmers can contribute to the new survey that will remain open from now until 21 February 2025.

NSA chief executive, Phil Stocker has urged anyone previously affected by this issue to complete this year’s survey.

He said: “Sheep farmers across the UK nations are regularly faced with the dreadful consequences of sheep worrying by dogs.

"Attacks not only compromise animal welfare but also cause great stress, anxiety and financial loss to farmers themselves.

"Your contribution helps to create a more accurate representation on the intensity of the matter, critical for NSA when is working towards increased understanding of the problem.”

Survey results are shared each spring, a time of when many ewes are in the final stages of pregnancy or have young, vulnerable lambs at foot.