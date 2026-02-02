Survey suggests wheat dwarf virus more widespread in UK cereals

Wheat dwarf virus may be far more widespread in UK cereals than previously thought, with new survey work confirming cases in both winter barley and winter wheat.

The findings come from a survey led by members of the Association of Independent Crop Consultants (AICC), which suggests the disease has often been overlooked or misdiagnosed.

Recent laboratory testing has confirmed wheat dwarf virus in winter wheat samples from Norfolk, alongside multiple positive results in winter barley during 2025.

The virus is transmitted by the leafhopper Psammotettix alienus and is well known as a damaging cereal disease in continental Europe. In contrast, it has received relatively little attention in the UK.

One reason is that symptoms can be easily confused with barley yellow dwarf virus (BYDV), meaning cases may not have been recognised historically.

The latest findings follow a collaboration between AICC members, entomologists and plant virologists, who carried out targeted sampling and laboratory analysis across eastern England.

The emerging picture was discussed at a recent AICC technical meeting, chaired by Chris Nottingham of Apex Agronomy.

Tim Martin of Apex Agronomy, alongside entomologist Alan Dewar, shared field observations from East Anglia, as well as wider insight into vector biology and disease behaviour.

Tim said the work highlighted the strength of the AICC network.

“Independent agronomists are walking crops across large areas every week. That puts us in a strong position to detect emerging issues early and, by working with researchers, turn those observations into robust, practical evidence.”

Early results suggest the virus is mainly spread through primary infection in early autumn, rather than by secondary spread within crops later in the season.

This fits with the life cycle of the leafhopper vector and has implications for drilling decisions.

Patterns seen so far point to a higher risk in early-drilled crops, particularly on lighter soils following hot and dry summers, which favour leafhopper activity.

Grasses, volunteers and cover crops are also thought to act as reservoirs for the virus between seasons.

Those involved in the work have stressed that the focus is on understanding risk, rather than causing alarm.

“We are not saying this is a problem everywhere, but without recognising what we are seeing in the field, the industry cannot assess where the risks lie, or where research should be focused,” Tim said.

Researchers have also highlighted significant gaps in knowledge, including how widely wheat dwarf virus is distributed across the UK, which strains are present, and how effective cultural or varietal controls may be under UK conditions.

AICC members are now being encouraged to report suspected cases and submit samples, with the aim of extending the survey beyond East Anglia.

The findings will be shared with AHDB and Defra, while agronomists are urging growers to remain vigilant when crop walking, particularly in early-drilled cereals showing BYDV-like symptoms.