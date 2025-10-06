Suspected bird flu triggers emergency zones in Co Tyrone

Emergency culling of 20,000 chickens has begun at a Co Tyrone poultry farm after a suspected case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) was detected near Omagh.

Northern Ireland’s Chief Veterinary Officer, Brian Dooher, authorised the measures after clinical signs and preliminary test results from the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute indicated a likely case of the notifiable disease.

Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir confirmed that “a suspect case of notifiable Avian Influenza was reported on Friday 3 October and initial results suggest the presence of notifiable HPAI.”

He said the precautionary response would involve the culling of all birds on the premises and the creation of Temporary Control Zones (TCZs) to help contain any possible spread.

“This suspect incursion of HPAI is a stark reminder that we cannot afford to be complacent,” the minister added, stressing that bird owners of all sizes must “adhere to all biosecurity measures to protect their flocks.”

Mr Dooher reinforced the call for vigilance, warning that disease control measures are essential to prevent wider transmission.

“I appeal to all bird owners – backyard and commercial – to take all necessary steps to protect your flock,” he said, highlighting the importance of strong biosecurity and immediate reporting of any suspect cases to DAERA.

Samples from the affected site have been dispatched to the National Reference Laboratory for confirmation of strain and pathogenicity. Should the presence of HPAI be officially verified, DAERA has confirmed the TCZs will be lifted and replaced with a 3km Protection Zone and a 10km Surveillance Zone.

Full details of the Temporary Control Zones and the restrictions in place are available on the DAERA website.

The public is also being asked to assist with monitoring wild bird populations. Anyone finding dead swans, geese, ducks, gulls, or groups of five or more dead wild birds of other species in one location is urged to report sightings using the DAERA Dead Wild Bird Online Reporting Tool.

Northern Ireland has remained on high alert for avian influenza following a series of outbreaks across Europe in recent years.

A major outbreak of bird flu has also struck a poultry farm in Cumbria, forcing the cull of 43,000 birds and triggering strict disease control zones.

Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 was confirmed on 28 September 2025 at a commercial broiler breeding premises near Wetheral, Cumberland.

Defra has imposed a 3km protection zone and a wider 10km surveillance zone, with movement restrictions on poultry, captive birds and related products.