Suspected case of foot-and-mouth on Norfolk pig farm

There is a suspected outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease on a pig farm in Norfolk, the government has announced.

Announcing the development on Thursday evening (23 June), Defra said it was awaiting the outcome of official tests.

As a precaution, a 10 km Temporary Control Zone has been declared around the farm, which is located near Feltwell, Kings Lynn.

Details of what the zone means has been published on the Gov.uk website [PDF].

Defra said: "Following suspicion of vesicular disease in pigs, and as a precaution to prevent the spread of disease, a 10 km Temporary Control Zone has been declared.

"The premises remains under restriction pending the outcome of official tests. Details of the restrictions can be found in the declaration."

Foot-and-mouth is a highly contagious viral disease affecting livestock, with significant economic impact.

The disease is rarely fatal in adult animals but mortality rates are high in young animals, and in susceptible populations morbidity approaches 100%.

Those animals that recover are usually weakened and debilitated.

The 2001 foot-and-mouth outbreak saw around 2,000 cases of the disease in farms across the country.