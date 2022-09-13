Sustainable farm-based protein fund soon closes for applications

Funding under the Farming Futures R&D programme for sustainable farm-based proteins soon closes for applications.

Funding is available for farmers, growers and researchers working on innovative solutions to produce more sustainable farm-based proteins.

The £12.5m of funding available is to be shared between applicants conducting feasibility studies in traditional livestock and plant production systems.

Funding is also available to industrial research projects developing new animal feeds and supplements.

The projects should aim to help the sector meet the challenge of transitioning to the more sustainable production of farm-based priorities.

This competition closes on the 21 September 2022, with projects expected to begin from 1 April 2023.

Parliamentary Under Secretary of State, Steve Double said: “Our farmers and food producers are the best in the world, and we want to encourage collaboration across the sector to help improve productivity and sustainability.

“Food production and environmental protection are two sides of the same coin, it’s why we are spending £270m to support farmers to innovate for the future through the Farming Innovation Programme.

“Whether it’s a game-changing animal feed that helps animals produce less methane or new high-protein crop, this competition is now open to support its development.”

Defra is working with UKRI (UK Research & Innovation) to provide research funding over the next few years to help improve farm productivity through innovation.

Back in October 2021, it launched the first of a series of funding competitions to invest in R&D for the industry under the Farming Innovation Programme banner.

Further competitions have become available throughout this year.