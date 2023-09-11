Sustainable Farming Incentive 2023 to open for applications next week

Farmers are being reminded that they can sign up to the UK's post-Brexit Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI) scheme next week.

The government's new farm support scheme will accept applications from Monday 18 September following roll out delays and criticism from the industry.

Since 30 August, farmers have only been able to register their interest in taking part.

Those applying will need all the necessary information in place to register, including online maps and land use / cover details,.

The SFI will pay farmers for taking actions that support food production whilst protecting the environment.

Defra said the 'new and improved' offer includes 23 actions to protect the environment while supporting food production and productivity.

Actions available include soil health, moorland, hedgerows, integrated pest management, farmland wildlife, buffer strips, and low input grassland.

Defra Secretary Thérèse Coffey said: “The Sustainable Farming Incentive is important for sustainability - for production and profitability.

"With opening up the options, from mid September for everyone, there is likely to be an opportunity for every eligible farmer to join SFI.”

Farming Minister Mark Spencer added: "We’ve done a huge amount to streamline and improve the SFI, making it as simple and flexible as possible for farmers to engage with, apply for and embrace.

“The scheme will remain flexible to allow for the changing needs and requirements of both farmers and their markets to ensure the best outcomes for food production and the natural environment."

Full details of the SFI 2023 were published in June, which confirmed that the scheme's payments will be issued quarterly.