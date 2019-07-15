Swine dysentery confirmed in North Yorkshire

Swine dysentery is a severe, infectious disease

Another case of swine dysentery has been confirmed on a pig farm in North Yorkshire.

The outbreak was identified by clinical signs and subsequently confirmed by laboratory tests.

It is suspected to have been present for seven days, according to the National Pig Association (NPA) and AHDB.

The origin is unclear, but is currently under investigation.







Strict biosecurity and biocontainment measures are currently in place and the unit is currently undergoing treatment.

This is the latest in a growing number of swine dysentery cases confirmed so far this year across the country, including in a number in Yorkshire.

Cases have also been detected in Norfolk, Suffolk, Nottinghamshire, Leicestershire, Gloucestershire and north east Scotland.

Swine dysentery is a severe, infectious disease characterised by diarrhoea and is marked by weight loss which severely limits productivity.

The NPA said the cases continue the 'worrying escalation' of outbreaks in recent months.

AHDB said: “If you have recently moved pigs from North Yorkshire please monitor them closely for the development of any clinical signs of enteric disease and notify your vet immediately if you observe any suspect diarrhoea.

“It is important that a heightened level of biosecurity and monitoring for clinical signs are observed over the next few weeks, especially within the North Yorkshire region.”

Industry groups have recently launched the #MuckFreeTruck campaign, partly in response to evidence that some of the recent Swine Dysentery cases have been spread via transport.

Producers are urged to familiarise themselves with AHDB's Standard Operating Procedures for lorry washing and cleansing and disinfecting, as well as general biosecurity procedures, listed here