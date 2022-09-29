Swiss reject proposal to outlaw intensive livestock farms

Voters in Switzerland have voted to reject proposals which sought to end intensive livestock farming practices in the Alpine country.

Provisional results by the Swiss government's VoteInfo App show that 63% of people voted against the initiative, which demanded that the "dignity of farm animals is protected as a constitutional requirement".

The initiative was submitted by ProVeg International, and the vote took place on Sunday 25 September.

The international food awareness organisation advocates for a transition to plant-based diets and is pushing for a 50% reduction in global meat consumption by 2040.

Its initiative urged the Swiss federal government to set more strict minimum requirements for livestock housing and care, access to the outdoors, slaughtering practices and the maximum group size per pen.

These requirements would have to meet the Bio Suisse standards for 2018 as a minimum, and all farms would have to comply with the new rules.

The tougher requirements would also apply to the import of animals and animal products as well as foods with ingredients of animal origin.

Before the vote, Jasmijn de Boo, vice president of ProVeg International, said it was an opportunity for Switzerland to "lead the way in Europe to reform the outdated agricultural system."

“We urge EU lawmakers to look at similar measures restricting factory farming so that Switzerland does not face obstacles to trade and a level-playing field is created for all farmers, both arable and livestock.

"Factory farming should no longer be tolerated today not only because of the suffering it causes to animals but also because of its huge environmental impact."