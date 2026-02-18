Tesco targeted by stunt as shoppers demand 'never' on chlorinated chicken

A giant chicken and a fake Tesco delivery van descended on a London supermarket as campaigners demanded firm assurances over chlorinated chicken.

The stunt, organised by campaign group 38 Degrees, saw actor and presenter Adam Brichto dressed in a chicken costume alongside a spoof billboard van parked outside the store.

It comes amid speculation that a future US-UK trade agreement could permit imports produced to different food standards, including chlorine-washed chicken and hormone-treated beef — both currently banned under UK rules.

Campaigners say they have been seeking guarantees from the UK’s largest supermarket that it would “never stock” such products, regardless of any future trade deal.

According to the group, nearly 130,000 people have signed a petition calling on the “Big Ten” supermarkets to veto chlorine-washed chicken and hormone-treated meat.

The campaign has also encouraged direct contact with supermarket bosses. It says over 2,800 supporters have emailed chief executives who have not issued full guarantees, including 928 messages sent to Tesco chief executive Ken Murphy.

In messages shared by organisers, customers warned they would “shop elsewhere” if Tesco failed to commit to a permanent ban, while another urged the retailer to “NEVER” stock the products.

Several major supermarkets, including Waitrose, Aldi, Co-op and Asda, have publicly stated they will not sell chlorinated chicken or hormone-treated beef.

Others have said they have “no plans” to stock such items. Campaigners argue that this does not amount to a binding commitment.

Campaign group 38 Degrees says nearly 130,000 shoppers have signed a petition

Polling cited by 38 Degrees suggests 68% of the British public oppose allowing chlorinated chicken or hormone-treated meat into the UK.

Veronica Hawking, Campaigns Director at 38 Degrees, said shoppers were concerned about any potential dilution of standards.

“British shoppers simply won’t stand for lower food standards,” she said.

She added that Tesco should provide the same “never” guarantee as some competitors, quipping that other supermarkets had replied, “but perhaps they’re chicken?”

Tesco has been approached for comment. The retailer has previously said it complies with all UK food standards and regulations.

The demonstration reflects ongoing debate over how UK food standards could be affected by international trade negotiations, and whether supermarkets will offer permanent assurances to customers.

The outcome could test how firmly major retailers are prepared to commit to existing sourcing policies amid shifting trade discussions.