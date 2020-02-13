Theresa Villiers out as Defra Secretary

Theresa Villiers held the position of environment secretary for only seven months (Photo: NEIL HALL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Theresa Villiers has been dropped from the role of Defra Secretary following a dramatic post-election cabinet reshuffle.

Boris Johnson has made changes to his front-bench team this morning (13 February) following the Conservatives' general election win.

Villiers, who has only held the post since July last year, confirmed on a Facebook post that she had been asked by the prime minister to leave the role.

A significant Vote Leave supporter, she was given the job after Michael Gove left the role for a promotion to become the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster.







The MP for Chipping Barnet faced some of the toughest challenges of any government department as the UK gets underway with the Brexit transition period.

As a strong animal welfare advocate, she frequently spoke out on the issue of live exports despite concerns from the sheep industry.

The National Sheep Association (NSA) said her proposal to ban live exports 'exposed a serious lack of knowledge' of how the industry works.

Last month, she promised that chlorinated chicken and hormone-treated beef will not be imported into the UK after Brexit.

Prior to her role as the Environment Secretary, Villiers was the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland from 2012 to 2016.