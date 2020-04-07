Thieves follow milk delivery van and steal from it

Some of the farm's self-isolating customers were 'in distress' because they didn't receive their orders (Photo: Bannister Farm Dairy)

An appeal has been made to the public for more information after thieves followed a milk van delivering to self-isolators and stole from it.

Lancashire-based Bannister Farm Dairy said the suspects followed their van from the railway crossing in Parbold down to the Stocks Tavern on Saturday morning (4 April).

The thieves snatched deliveries of milk, cream, eggs, butter, yoghurts, cheese, fruit juices and water off people's doorsteps.

Several customers had contacted the farm, located in Bispham, to let them know they had not received their delivery.







"Many of them were in distress, some in tears as they are self isolating and dependent on our service at the moment," Bannister Farm Dairy said on Facebook.

"If anyone in this area has CCTV please would you check it and if you see anything relevant between the hours of 2am and 5am please contact us."

The post has since been shared over 7,000 times, with more than 500 comments expressing sympathy and support.

Elsewhere, a farm shop in Solihull, Warwickshire was forced to close for a couple of days after a break-in on Sunday 5 April.

Oakes Farm Shop had been left with 'significant damage' to the building and a 'loss of a lot of stock'.

“Unfortunately we will be closed today due to being broke into after 10.30pm last night," the business said.

“If anyone saw anything last night could you let us know."

Numerous farm shop businesses across the UK have reported thefts of food and drink products amid the Covid-19 crisis.