Thieves steal milk and eggs from small Somerset farm shop

Thieves stole milk, potatoes, cheese and eggs amid the coronavirus pandemic currently hitting the UK

A family-run Somerset farm shop has been targeted by thieves in the second such incident to have taken place in the UK during the coronavirus pandemic.

Thieves stole a large quantity of milk, vegetables and cheese from Westcroft Farm Shop, near Burnham-On-Sea on Sunday (29 March).

The shop, describing the incident as 'extremely gutting and disappointing', has taken to Facebook in a plea to the public to help find the perpetrators.

The post has since been shared over 1,000 times and has been inundated with hundreds of messages of support.







“Last night we were broken in to and had several food items stolen, including milk, potatoes, cheese, eggs and other veg,” Westcroft Farm Shop said on Facebook

“We are open out of choice of our own, in hope that we can continue to support and help our customers during this already difficult time.

“Unfortunately, some low life has stolen from us and now made it very difficult for us to fulfil orders, as well as potentially put any new orders back.”

“We have reported it and are monitoring the CCTV. We take the opportunity to ask for your help, if you see anything suspicious, or anyone new selling any of the items above then we would appreciate being informed.

“We fully understand and appreciate this is a difficult time for all but turning to theft is an embarrassing and cheap way out.”

In an updated post, the farm shop said it had been 'overwhelmed' with kind words and support following the theft.

It follows a similar incident which happened last week in Kent. Street Farm Dairy, a small family run farm, was burgled on Tuesday 24 March.

The farm said thieves stole bread, yogurts and juice which were to be delivered to vulnerable people in self-isolation due to Covid-19.