Thieves ram farm gate and steal machinery

The police are appealing for witnesses or information following the burglary at a farm premises rural Basingstoke

Police are appealing to the public after thieves rammed a farm gate in Hampshire and stole machinery from an outbuilding.

The burglary occurred at around 3am in the early hours of Monday 30 June at the farm in Stoke, near Basingstoke.

The suspects rammed a gate to gain entry to a field, then entered an outbuilding from which they stole a rough terrain vehicle and three ride-on lawnmowers.

Two of the stolen items have been recovered, the rough terrain vehicle and a lawnmower.







However, the other two, a Hayter ride-on mower and a Efco ride-on mower, remain outstanding.

The recovered goods were found on a track beside a railway line in Whitchurch, along with a trailer stolen from another burglary in Windmill Hill, Andover, on the same night.

Hampshire Police are appealing for witnesses: "If you have any information about these crimes, or have been offered ride-on lawnmowers in suspicious circumstances, please get in touch by calling 101 and quoting reference 44200238519.

"Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111," the force said in a statement.

Claims figures from NFU Mutual reveal that rural crime cost the UK £50 million last year, an increase of 12% on the previous year.