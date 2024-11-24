Thieves steal £100,000 of equipment from North Yorkshire farm

Thieves have stolen more than £100,000 worth of agricultural machinery and equipment from a farm in North Yorkshire.

Police have appealed to the public for more information following the incident, which took place on a farm in Selby earlier this week.

At around 6.40pm on Sunday 17 November, two tractors entered Hagg Bush Farm before taking a red, Grimme Irrigation Pump and red Kvernland Cambridge Rollers.

Early the next morning, on Monday 18 November, at around 5.35am, a single tractor went back to the farm and left with a red, Grimme Potato Ridges and a John Deere weight block.

North Yorkshire Police have called for anyone with CCTV which may show the tractors with the farming equipment, in the Hambleton area, around the time of the offence to get in touch.

"Anyone with any information which may help the investigation has been urged to email john.morris@northyorkshire.police.uk," the force said.

"People can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC John Morris, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website and quote reference NYP 12240210755 when passing on information."

Rural crime cost the UK nearly £53 million last year as thieves continued to raid farms for expensive items such as tractor GPS units.

NFU Mutual’s report reveals that on-farm crimes rose by over £2 million in 2023 compared to the previous year.

In a sign of the increasing organisation among criminals, GPS units were targeted by gangs, causing the value of claims to the insurer to rocket by 137% to £4.2m.

Quad bikes and ATVs were also top targets for rural thieves, with thefts up 9% to an estimated £3.2m in claim costs reported last year.