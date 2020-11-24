Thieves steal 30,000 litres of fuel from Welsh farm

Police are appealing for more information after thieves stole around 30,000 litres of farm fuel from a property in Monmouthshire.

A farm located on Cefn Mawr Lane, in the Monkswood area, was targeted between 5.30pm on Thursday 19 November and 6.45am the following morning.

Three pressure washer lances were also stolen, along with 30,0000 litres of fuel.

Gwent Police have asked anyone with information to contact them on 101 or email contact@gwent.pnn.police.uk, quoting log reference 68 20/11/20 or 2000422315.

The cost of rural crime in the UK reached an eight year high last year totalling a staggering £54 million, figures by NFU Mutual show.

Tips for keeping farm fuel safe

Gwent Police has issued a number of steps that farmers can take to help reduce the likelihood of oil tanks being a target for thieves.

• Hiding your oil tank so you are not a target for thieves – if they can’t see it, they won’t know it’s there.

• Plant shrubs or install fences to conceal your tank from view.

• Check your tank’s oil levels on a regular basis.

• Ensure your tank is securely locked.

• Where possible, install security lighting that covers your tank.

• Consider moving your tank to an area or building where it can be better protected.

• Talk to your supplier about buying devices to protect your tank. These include anti tamper alarms, cap locking devices and oil level monitors.