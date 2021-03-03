Thieves steal 32 sheep from Scottish Borders farm

Police are appealing for more information after livestock rustlers stole 32 sheep from a farm in the Scottish Borders.

Police say 32 Scottish Mule and Texel sheep were taken from a farm in Blackburnrig, near Grantshouse in Berwickshire.

The incident happened between 8am on Friday 26 February and 1pm on Monday 1 March.

Figures reveal that livestock worth an estimated £2.3m were stolen from UK farms in 2020, making it one of the most costliest crimes for farmers.

Last month, a Cheshire farmer was left 'absolutely devastated' after thieves stole 63 pregnant ewes from her farm.

A Scottish Borders Police spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing in the area and any information could prove vital to the investigation.

“If anybody has seen any suspicious activity please contact us on 101 quoting incident number 1574 of the 1st of March 2021.

“Alternatively if anyone has any information and wish to remain anonymous, information can be passed via Crimestoppers on 0800-555-111."