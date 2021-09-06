Thieves steal 50 sheep from North Wales farmland

Police are appealing for more information after livestock rustlers stole 50 sheep from farmland in Flintshire, North Wales.

The Welsh mule sheep were stolen between Thursday 2 September and Saturday 4 September, according to North Wales Police.

The livestock were stolen from farmland alongside the A550 in Penymynydd.

The force has issued a public appeal for witnesses following the incident.

North Wales Police Rural Crime Team said: "50 Welsh mule sheep with ear tag number UK713344 & a fleece marking of "E" on their right side in blue have been stolen.

"Any info it's 101, webchat police ref: Z131063"

Farm animals worth an estimated £2.3m were stolen from UK farms in 2020, making it one of the most costliest crimes for farmers.

How can I help prevent livestock rustling?

Modern livestock thieves scout the countryside for targets and come equipped to steal with large vehicles.

Protecting flocks requires increasingly sophisticated measures, according to guidance by NFU Mutual:

• Ensure stock is clearly marked and records are up to date

• When possible graze livestock in fields away from roads

• Check stock regularly - and vary times of feeding/check ups

• Consider a high-tech marking system such as TecTracer which puts thousands of coded microdot markers into a sheep’s fleece

• Join a Farm or Rural Watch scheme to share information about rural crime in your area

• Ask neighbours to report any suspicious sightings to the police, or to give information 100% anonymously to the Crimestoppers Hotline 0800 555 111

• Dial 999 immediately if an incident is taking place - do not approach criminals