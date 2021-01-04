Thieves steal thousands of pounds worth of farm vehicles

Police are appealing for witnesses after thieves stole thousands of pounds worth of tools and vehicles from a Surrey farm.

The burglary happened on a farm in Farnham on Wednesday 30 December around 10pm to 1am the following morning.

The items stolen were: One green Honda 420 quad bike; one green Kawasaki quad bike; one Kawasaki scramble bike; two chainsaws, one strimmer and one toolbox.

Surrey Police said in a statement: "We are appealing for witnesses after a farm in Farnham was broken into and thousands of pounds worth of tools and vehicles taken.

"Have you seen any of these vehicles or tools for sale recently? Were you driving through Farnham overnight, particularly in the Folly Hill area?

We are appealing for witnesses after a farm in Farnham was broken into and thousands of pounds worth of tools and vehicles taken: https://t.co/THvMkiUCdz pic.twitter.com/ehSG8T0OtR — Surrey Police (@SurreyPolice) December 31, 2020

"If you saw or heard anything, or have any CCTV or dashcam footage that might assist with our investigation, please contact us quoting PR/45200136989."

Latest figures show that rural crime cost the UK £54m in 2019, an increase of almost 9 percent on the previous year.

The rises were driven by organised gangs targeting high-value tractors, quad bikes and other farm vehicles, according to NFU Mutual.