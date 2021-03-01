Thieves steal two-day old calf from Surrey farm

Police are urgently appealing for more information after a two-day old calf was stolen from a farm in Surrey.

The black Dexter calf was stolen from a farm in Staines-Upon-Thames between 5pm on Tuesday 16 February and 9am the following day.

The calf was in a field with his mother and other cows, Surrey Police said. No other cows were taken.

"The calf is a black Dexter breed of cattle. He was only two days old at the time of the theft," the force said in a statement.

"He will only be over a week old now, and is still reliant on his mother."

Anyone with information have been told to contact the police on 101, quoting crime reference number PR/ 45210016860.

Overall, livestock rustling remains one of the most costly crimes for British farmers after vehicle and machinery theft.

Figures show that farm animals worth an estimated £2.3m were stolen from UK farms in 2020, making it one of the most costliest crimes for farmers.