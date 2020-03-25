Third man pleads guilty to illegally killing sheep

The illegal butchery crimes caused 'upset and anger' to farmers and rural communities in Northamptonshire, police said

A third man from Birmingham has pleaded guilty to offences relating to illegal sheep killings taking place last year in Northamptonshire.

Voirel Manu changed his plea to guilty for conspiracy to steal in relation to the slaughter and butchery of livestock.

The 39-year-old pleaded not guilty last month. However, he changed it before his trial started at Northampton Crown Court on Tuesday 24 March.

Two other men, Robert Iordan, aged 23, and Florin Nutu, aged 36, also from Birmingham, pleaded guilty last month.







The three men were arrested on the A14 in the early hours of Monday 7 October 2019 following the discovery of nine illegally butchered sheep near Welton the previous evening.

The offences took place between 22 June and 7 October. In total, 12 reports of illegal butchery were made to Northamptonshire Police.

The force called the string of illegal butchery crimes which hit county a 'monstrous act'.

Police launched its Operation Stock investigation in response to the crimes.

Det Con Jamie Cooper, from Northamptonshire Police, said: "These crimes caused farmers a great deal of upset and anger last year and I'd like to thank them and the wider rural community for their support and patience during our investigation."

Mr Iordan and Mr Nutu will be sentenced on Friday 27 March.