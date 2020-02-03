Thirty pigs killed after falling into NI slurry pit

The Health and Safety Executive has started an investigation looking into the incident

Thirty pigs have died in horrific circumstances after falling into a slurry tank on a Northern Irish farm.

The tragedy happened at a farm in Aghanlee, County Antrim on Saturday morning (1 February).

Despite the deaths, firefighters managed to save 25 pigs during the rescue operation, which lasted for several hours.

Around 40 firefighters and animal specialists were involved in the rescue attempt throughout the course of the day.







Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) Group Commander Andrew Woods said personnel had to work in 'arduous and difficult conditions'.

“Due to the fumes they would have been wearing special suits and breathing apparatus, and it can be difficult dealing with all that in the conditions,” he said.

“If you can imagine the pigs are going to be in a highly agitated state and basically fighting for their lives.

“It's never nice to lose any animal but we were glad to be able to save some.”

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has now started an investigation into the matter.

The safety watchdog has urged farmers in Northern Ireland to take extra care when working with slurry.

Slurry continues to remain a 'major attribute to death' on Northern Ireland farms to both livestock and farmers.