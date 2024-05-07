Thirty 'super users' needed to test interactive bovine TB tool

Developers behind a free interactive tool mapping bovine TB across the UK are seeking 30 'super users' to be part of a testing panel.

The 'ibTB' development team need user input from across the farming industry to further develop the tool.

The 'super users' will feed into the initial planning, review progress and offer feedback on which updates should be a priority and how it is presented.

The project will run over three years, with it aiming to provide a greater range of bTB information so farmers are more informed about TB risk when making trading and management decisions.

In the last five years, usage of the ibTB website has steadily increased, and the site achieved a million hits in late 2023.

The free online map shows both current and historical bTB data, with two displays – ‘the breakdown view’ or the ‘health ratings view’, for registered herds across England and Wales.

The independent TB Advisory Service for England said the tool was "one of our top 10 recommendations".

"It is an essential tool for farmers to use to help them make informed decisions to reduce their TB risk," the service added.

Interested farmers, vets and advisers who are interested in taking part can contact the team at ibtbdevteam@gmail.com.